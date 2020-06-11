https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/military-lafayette-square-trevor-noah/2020/06/11/id/971637

The military will step in to escort President Donald Trump from the White House with “great dispatch” if he refuses to give up power if he loses in the November election, presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden said on a late-night comedy show Wednesday.

“I promise you, I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” the former vice president told Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

Biden based his argument on the numerous military figures who have spoken out against Trump after protesters were removed from Lafayette Square to clear the path for Trump and other administration officials to walk from the White House to nearby St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photograph.

Biden also said during the interview that his “single greatest concern” is that Trump is going to “try to steal this election.”

“This is the guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary,” said Biden.

Biden added that he was “so damn proud” of “four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump.”

“You have so many rank and file military personnel saying “whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are,” said Biden.

Trump has come under fire from former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, and retired four-star Marine Corps Gen. John Allen, among others.

Meanwhile, Trump has often joked about serving more terms past the two permitted in the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution, which was ratified after Democrat President Franklin Roosevelt was elected to four terms.

