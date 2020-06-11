https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/biden-plans-military-escort-trump-white-house/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Joe Biden said he expects the military to escort President Trump out of the White House should the incumbent lose the 2020 election and refuse to leave.

The former vice president, who last week secured enough delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination, told The Daily Show host Trevor Noah late Wednesday that Trump is “going to try and steal this election,” referring to Trump’s claim that mail-in ballots lead to voter fraud, and his “greatest concern” is voting problems similar to what was seen in Georgia’s primaries.

Biden was later asked if he has considered what would happen if he wins and Trump resists leaving the White House. “Yes, I have,” he said.

