Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah that Donald Trump will try to “steal” the 2020 presidential election.

Saying that on a comedy show was quite appropriate.

Indeed, Biden picked up on a familiar Democratic narrative—that the GOP will try to steal the election by “suppressing” the vote. Now, logic would dictate that many votes that Trump and the Republicans would supposedly be “suppressing” would actually be cast for the GOP.

So, Republicans and Trump want to suppress their own vote? A novel notion, but not logical. It’s not even sane.

“This is the guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent — voting by mail — while he sits behind a desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary.”

How many Pinocchios is that idiotic statement worth? Neither Donald Trump nor any other Republican has ever said that “all mail-in ballots are fraudulent.” That’s not even an exaggeration. It’s an outright lie.

Numerous studies of mail ballots have concluded that there is a high degree of probability that some ballots are fraudulent, but that there is no partisan advantage to mail-in voting.

The problem is that there is a great potential for fraud whether it occurs or not. That alone raises questions about the legitimacy of any election.

Although election experts acknowledge there are slightly higher levels of voter fraud perpetrated through mail-in voting than in-person voting, they agree overall cases of election fraud are exceedingly rare and that local officials can implement measures to thwart such activity. There is no evidence of the type of widespread voter fraud that Trump has alleged.

But that’s not the real worry of Biden and Democrats. Their silly charge that Trump will cheat is overshadowed by their paranoid fear that Trump may not like the result of the election and, if he loses, refuse to step down.

Still, Trump’s accusations have heightened concerns among Democrats that he could refuse to leave office should Biden win in November or if the outcome were to remain inconclusive in the immediate aftermath of the election. Biden revealed Wednesday he had acknowledged the possibility that Trump would not assent to a peaceful transition of power. But he suggested leaders within America’s armed forces — including former military officials who have criticized the president in recent weeks — would eventually force Trump from office.

That’s right. A military coup. Just what we need to settle things down after a tough election fight.

Senile old fool.

How senile? In his next breath, Biden praised the military for opposing Trump and suggested they would willingly join a military coup.

“I was so damn proud. You have four [chairman of the Joint] Chiefs of Staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump, and you have so many rank-and-file military personnel saying, ‘Whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are,’” Biden said. “I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

Biden knows nothing of military traditions. The idea that the joint chiefs would march into the Oval Office and drag Trump from the White House is a liberal fantasy/nightmare. The left has always been terrified that a liberal president would suffer that fate. They all read Seven Days in May and believe a military takeover of the U.S. could be a reality.

Before the military intervened, there would be enough Republicans who would demand Trump obey the Constitution so their intervention wouldn’t be necessary. But it’s telling that Biden’s lies and his ignorant references to a military coup reveal him to be unfit to serve.

