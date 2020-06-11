https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/biden-trump-will-steal-election-says-military-haul-white-house/

Uncle Joe Biden is really losing it.

The 77-year-old who can’t remember the difference between the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, said on “The Daily Show” that he thinks President Trump will try to steal the 2020 election — and if he loses, he won’t leave the White House willingly.

“It’s my greatest concern, my single greatest concern: This president is going to try to steal this election,” Biden said. “This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary.”

He also said the U.S. military might be needed forcibly oust Trump from the White House.

“You have four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump, and so many rank-and-file military personnel saying, ‘Whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are,’” Biden said. “I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany dismissed Biden’s comments that Trump would have to be escorted from the White House if he loses in November.

“I think that’s a ridiculous proposition. This president is looking forward to November, this president is hard at work for the American people. Leave it to Democrats to go out there and grandstand and level these conspiracy theories,” McEnany told Fox News on Thursday morning.

“This is just another brainless conspiracy theory from Joe Biden as he continues to try to undermine confidence in our elections. It was the Obama Administration that tried to subvert an election by spying on the Trump campaign in 2016 and Biden himself was part of the effort to sabotage the incoming Trump Administration because they couldn’t live with President Trump’s victory,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News. “President Trump has been clear that he will accept the results of the 2020 election.”

