https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/4828696/

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has assured Americans that if he were to win in November and President Trump refused to leave, the military would remove him “from the White House with great dispatch.”

The question was posed to Biden in a broadcast of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” that aired Wednesday.

Host Trevor Noah asked, “Let me ask you this, and I know this is a strange question to ask an American politician, may be easier around the world, but have you ever considered what would happen if the election result came out as you being the winner and Trump refused to leave?”

Biden replied, “Yes, I have.”

TRENDING: Black leader unleashes on media at White House: ‘Quit lying’ about Trump

The video breaks, then shows Biden elaborating, making a reference to the military leaders who have criticized President Trump for his willingness to invoke the Insurrection Act, if necessary, to restore order amid violent protests of the death of a 46-year-old black man in police custody.

“I was so damn proud. You have four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump,” he said.

“And you have so many rank and file military personnel saying, whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are,” Biden continued.

“I promise you, I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

See the interview:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

