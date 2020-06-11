https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502344-black-lawmakers-unveil-bill-to-remove-confederate-statues-from-capitol

A pair of senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus introduced legislation on Thursday that would remove the remaining Confederate statues from the Capitol following nationwide protests against police brutality and racial profiling.

The bill from Reps. Barbara LeeBarbara Jean LeePelosi calls for removal of Confederate statues in Capitol complex Minority caucuses call for quick action on police reform Democrats call for Congress to take action following death of George Floyd MORE (D-Calif.) and Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonHillicon Valley: Senators raise concerns over government surveillance of protests | Amazon pauses police use of its facial recognition tech | FBI warns hackers are targeting mobile banking apps Homeland Security Democrats urge Zuckerberg to act on ‘dangerous’ Trump posts House committee chair requests immediate briefing on Secret Service’s involvement in clearing protesters MORE (D-Miss.) came a day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi calls for removal of Confederate statues in Capitol complex NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from events and properties Trump ‘will not even consider’ renaming Army bases named for Confederate leaders MORE (D-Calif.) called for removing Confederate statues from the Capitol complex.

There are 11 statues of people who served in the Confederacy, either as officials or soldiers, displayed in the Capitol complex. Some, such as Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the Confederate States, are located just steps from the House chamber.

“Americans in all 50 states and millions of people around the world are marching to protest racism and police violence directed at people of color, and yet across the country, Confederate statues and monuments still pay tribute to white supremacy and slavery in public spaces,” Lee said in a statement. “It is time to tell the truth about what these statues are: hateful symbols that have no place in our society and certainly should not be enshrined in the U.S. Capitol.”

The statues are all part of the National Statuary Hall collection, which are displayed all over the Capitol complex. Each of the 50 states contributes two statues to the collection, which they can replace if their legislatures and governors approve the change.

The legislation from Lee and Thompson would remove all of the Confederate statues in the collection within 120 days. The statues could either be reclaimed by the states or given to the Smithsonian.

Lee previously introduced the bill in 2017 following the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

But the efforts by Lee and other Congressional Black Caucus members at the time ultimately did not lead to removal of the Capitol’s Confederate statues while Republicans still controlled both chambers of Congress.

Thompson also pushed for removing the display of his state’s flag, which includes the Confederate battle flag, in the Capitol complex in 2015 after the mass shooting at a black church in Charleston, S.C.

GOP leaders ultimately removed a display of state flags in a tunnel connecting House office buildings to the Capitol and replaced them with commemorative coins.

Pelosi on Wednesday asked Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntPelosi calls for removal of Confederate statues in Capitol complex Republicans prepare to punt on next COVID-19 relief bill GOP senators introduce resolution opposing calls to defund the police MORE (R-Mo.) and Rep. Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenPelosi calls for removal of Confederate statues in Capitol complex Voting reform advocates pounce on Georgia debacle to urge changes The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – George Floyd’s death sparks protests, National Guard activation MORE (D-Calif.), the chairman and vice chairwoman of the Joint Committee on the Library, which oversees the placement of statues, to remove the statues.

Pelosi similarly called for removing the Confederate statues in 2017. And during her previous stint as Speaker, Pelosi moved a statue of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate army commander, from a prominent place in Statuary Hall, steps from the House chamber, to a floor below in a room known as the Capitol Crypt.

“Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals. Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed,” Pelosi wrote Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellFloyd’s brother urges Congress to take action Schumer blocks resolution opposing calls to defund police Highest-circulation Kentucky newspaper endorses Charles Booker in Senate race MORE (R-Ky.) said Thursday that he thinks a decision on Confederate statues in the Capitol should be left up to states

“Every state is allowed two statues, they can trade them out at any time … a number of states are trading them out now. But I think that’s the appropriate way to deal with the statue issue. The states make that decision,” McConnell told reporters.

President Trump Donald John TrumpFed chairman warns of ‘long road’ to recovery House panel again presses Pentagon leaders to testify on military’s role in protests A ‘sacred trust,’ from George Marshall to Jim Mattis MORE, meanwhile, has defended allowing Confederate statues and buildings named after Confederate officials to remain in place. Trump said Wednesday he “will not even consider” renaming Army bases that were named for Confederate leaders despite top Pentagon officials expressing openness to the idea.

“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” Trump tweeted.

