The RNC announced on Thuesday the 2020 Republican Convention will be held this year in Jacksonville, Florida!
We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump‘s acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville!
Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory.
We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State!
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 12, 2020
The convention moved from North Carolina after the Democrat governor would not guarantee the convention could take place as scheduled.
”Honored to host this special event where we‘ll celebrate the re-nomination of @realDonaldTrump. Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase FL’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship & commitment to bring together the delegates of the @GOP at a historic time.”—@GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/3nUP8ztSJ2
— Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) June 12, 2020
BREAKING: It’s official. #RNC2020 to Jacksonville #ncpol @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/XmvUCckrNo
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 12, 2020