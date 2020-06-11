https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-gop-announces-2020-rnc-convention-moved-jacksonville-florida/

The RNC announced on Thuesday the 2020 Republican Convention will be held this year in Jacksonville, Florida!

The convention moved from North Carolina after the Democrat governor would not guarantee the convention could take place as scheduled.

