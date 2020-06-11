https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-gop-announces-2020-rnc-convention-moved-jacksonville-florida/

The RNC announced on Thuesday the 2020 Republican Convention will be held this year in Jacksonville, Florida!

We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump‘s acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville!

Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory.

We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State!

— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 12, 2020