After George Floyd died on Memorial Day while in the custody of Minneapolis police, Washington, D.C., rioters ran roughshod over the nation’s capital, burning historic churches and defacing America’s monuments and memorials.

But instead of shutting down the criminals, Mayor Muriel Bowser decided to spend taxpayer money by sending out city crews to paint a block-long message on a roadway next to the White House. In huge yellow letters, the street artists scrawled “BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

“There are people who are craving to be heard and to be seen and to have their humanity recognized, and we had the opportunity to send that message loud and clear on a very important street in our city,” Bowser said at a press conference. “And it is that message, and that message is to the American people, that Black Lives Matter black humanity matters, and we as a city raise that up as part of our values as a city.”

Now a conservative group wants to be allowed to do the same thing.

Judicial Watch, a watchdog group has asked Bowser and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine for permission to paint “Because No One is Above the Law!” on a Capitol Hill street.

“Mayor Bowser made a decision to turn D.C. streets into a forum for public expression. Judicial Watch seeks equal access to use this new forum to educate Americans by painting our organization’s motto and motivation, ‘Because No One Is Above the Law!,’ on a Capitol Hill street,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

The group said it is prepared to fight for the right in court if their request is denied, citing “viewpoint discrimination.”

“This rule of law message is timely, as it is a reminder that rule of law applies to – and protects – all Americans,” Fitton said. “If we are unlawfully denied access and face viewpoint discrimination, we are prepared to go to court to vindicate our First Amendment rights.”

Washington, D.C., has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to communities of all sizes — the chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime is reportedly one in 17.

Protesters last Saturday painted “defund the police” near mural reading, “Black Lives Matter.” Washington Post reporter Samantha Schmidt, who says in her Twitter bio that she covers “gender and family issues,” said Black Lives Matter organizers painted the message.

