https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/coronavirus-seasonal-university-scientists-say-new-report/

What a fustercluck.

The mainstream media and government officials across the U.S. have repeatedly declared that COVID-19 will continue to explode for months and months, straight through summer.

But there’s one big problem: SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is a coronavirus, and guess what happens to most coronaviruses in the heat and humidity? They die.

Finally, some researchers are saying as much.

TRENDING: “I Should Never Have Been There” – Gen Mark Milley Stands with the Mob – Apologizes for Walking to Torched St. John’s Church with President Trump (VIDEO)

A team of researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine have complied a map that shows the virus is seasonal and spread only in certain conditions.

“Researchers found that areas affected early on in the outbreak were on a similar band of northern latitude, such as Wuhan and Daegu in Asia; Milan and Paris in Europe; and Seattle in the US,” The Daily Mail reported.

“Also related among these cities were ranges of cold temperatures and relatively low humidity from January through March. This seems to imply that the virus behaves similarly to seasonal respiratory viruses such as the flu and spread rapidly in the winter and early spring months.”

The researchers found that eight cities with “substantial” spread of the virus -h Daegu, South Korea; Madrid, Spain; Milan, Italy; Paris, France; Qom, Iran; Seattle, USA; Tokyo, Japan; and Wuhan, China — all had similar weather.

“All the temperatures for the eight locations being in such a close range was a little surprising,” Dr. Mohammad Sajadi, an associate professor at the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, told DailyMail.com. “I was not expecting the temperatures to be so close and the humidity ranges to be so close.”

The new research by the UMD team echoes others done elsewhere. An April study from the University of Michigan found that other human coronaviruses behave in a highly seasonal, highly predictable manner.

The study, which was published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases, examined the seven coronaviruses known to infect humans, focusing on the four that cause severe respiratory infections, as SARS-C-oV-2 can sometimes do. All four were found to be highly seasonal.

“Even though the seasonal coronaviruses found in Michigan are related to SARS-CoV-2, we do not know whether that virus will behave like the seasonal coronaviruses,” wrote Arnold Monto, MD, a professor of epidemiology at the university’s school of public health, and colleagues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

