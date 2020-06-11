https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/country-music-band-lady-antebellum-lady-a/2020/06/11/id/971738

Country-pop group Lady Antebellum have changed their name to “Lady A” following the widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd and racial injustice in the United States.

The trio announced the decision in a statement tweeted on Thursday, noting that they chose their name, which refers to the pre-Civil War period in the South, because of their connection to the region and the style of the house where the took their first pictures as a band.

“As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge … inclusive of all,” the group tweeted. “We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. [sic]

“When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the Southern ‘Antebellum’ style where we took our first photos … But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused.”

The trio has won multiple Grammy Awards, including the award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2010 for their song “I Run to You,” the award for Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Need You Now” in 2011, and the award for Best Country Album in 2012 for “Own the Night.”

