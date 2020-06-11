https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/declassified-memo-shows-intel-community-viewed-steele-dossier-mostly-uncorroborated-mueller-took-russia-probe/

Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Thursday released a newly declassified memo that shows the intel community already knew the Hillary-funded Steele dossier was garbage in December of 2016.

However, the FBI still used the dossier as a pretext to obtain FISA warrants on Carter Page and the dossier was used in the ICA report about so-called Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The FBI insisted information from Hillary’s phony dossier be used in the Intel Community’s assessment report as “Annex A.”

The “Annex A” portion of the ICA report was declassified by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

Intel officials however pushed back and disagreed with including the dossier in the ICA report given its lack of verification.

“Though Annex A acknowledged that the reports were produced for private clients, it did not disclose that those clients were the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign. In the spirit of transparency, Sens. Grassley and Johnson are publicly releasing this document so the American people can know the truth about the information contained in the annex.” – the Senators announced.

The memo revealed that the Intel Community viewed the Steele dossier as “highly politically sensitive” and “mostly uncorroborated.”

“An FBI source, using both identified and unidentified sub sources, volunteered highly politically sensitive information from the summer to the fall of 2016 on Russian influence efforts aimed at the US presidential election. We have only limited corroboration of the source reporting in this case and did not use it to reach the analytic conclusions of the CIA/FBI/NSA assessment,” the appendix stated.

The FBI actually received intelligence reporting that portions of the dossier were part of a Russian disinformation campaign, however they renewed a FISA warrant targeting Carter Page on the same day.

By the time the ICA was completed on December 30, 2016, the FBI had already relied on the Democrat-funded opposition research dossier to obtain authority to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Less than two weeks later, the FBI received intelligence reporting that portions of the dossier were inaccurate and “part of a Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate U.S. foreign relations.” Despite that warning, the FISA warrant targeting Page was renewed the same day.

Why this is significant:

The IG report and now this memo confirm former CIA Director John Brennan did indeed rely on the phony dossier for the ICA report on so-called Russian interference in the 2016 election.

John Brennan claimed in a May 2017 testimony under oath that Hillary’s phony dossier didn’t factor into the Intelligence Community’s Assessment report on Russian interference of the 2016 presidential election.

Brennan perjured himself.

Former DAG Rod Rosenstein also relied on the phony dossier when he penned his August 2017 and December 2017 scope memos expanding Mueller’s inquisition.

The newly declassified memo released by Grassley and Johnson proves that the Intel Community and FBI knew the dossier was rubbish BEFORE Mueller took over the Russia probe.

