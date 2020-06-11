http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/90bQRqw4qXU/designers-create-895-disease-proof-22173451

A hi-tech clothing firm claims to have created the world’s first ‘disease-proof’ jacket.

The super garment, dubbed the Full Metal Jacket, is designed kill bugs and viruses like the one that causes Covid-19, because it is made from 11km of copper.

Copper fabric and the protections it offers don’t come cheap however – the jacket will set you back £895.

The seemingly magical properties comes from the fact copper is a “biostatic” a metal which is able to kill bacteria and any viruses that come into contact with it, the makers claim.

Vollebak adds copper yarn or thread makes up 65% of the material used in the “disease-proof” jacket.

Its co-founder Steve Tidball said: “As we enter a new era of disease, the Earth heats up, and fires and floods sweep across countries, we’re radically underprepared as a species for the speed at which change is taking place.

“With normality shifting beneath us, our survival systems need to adapt – from emergency planning and infrastructure, to our architecture and clothing.

“So we’re doubling down on our mission to design clothing for the needs of the next century, rather than the next season.

“Disease resistance will become a requirement of clothing in the future, and that’s why we’re starting to work with copper now.”

Copper releases electrically charged ions, making it hard for microbes to breathe, before punching holes in its outer membrane, moving in and completely wiping out its DNA.

This prevents the microbes from developing any future resistance.

These properties have been demonstrated by an extensive body of research, and have come under the spotlight again this year in initial Covid-19 studies.

And research from the USA and Greece suggests that copper may produce a halo effect, potentially reducing bacteria by 70%, up to 50cm away from the copper itself, and reducing it on non-copper surfaces.

Mr Tidball adds: “One of the challenges we were already exploring when Covid-19 hit is the role clothing can play in protection against disease in remote environments on Earth.

“We also looked at how clothing can play a part in making sure we don’t take diseases from Earth with us up into space, where astronauts’ immune systems are already compromised.

“NASA is exploring the use of 3D-printed medical instruments built from copper onboard the International Space Station, to help reduce the risk of infection on long-duration space flights.

“We wanted to see if it was possible to start making clothing built almost entirely out of copper.

“The Full Metal Jacket is our first iteration of copper clothing and proof of viability.

“While it might look like it’s come from another planet, it’s designed to be worn like a normal jacket.

“And it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing metal – the copper is woven into a flexible yarn and the jacket is fleece-lined, so it’s comfortable enough to be worn every day.”

Turning a metal into a wearable and high-performance fabric is a highly complex process.

The first of the jacket’s three layers is made from a lacquered copper yarn.

The lacquer is completely clear and is there as protection, so the colour of each jacket is the colour of the dyed copper beneath it.

The face fabric is laminated with an advanced waterproof and breathable membrane called c_change .

Instead of remaining static, the c_change membrane can open and close to respond to different weather conditions as they happen, while remaining permanently waterproof and windproof.

Once the metal face fabric and advanced membrane have been bonded together, an abrasion resistant polyamide backing is added. Now the jacket can be worn like any high performance jacket.

It also looks pretty cool. Over time, the fabric will wear like denim, with crease lines emerging and colours fading gradually to reveal the raw copper colour.

