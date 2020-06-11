https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/disgraceful-st-louis-fox-theater-apologizes-removes-marquee-honor-slain-retired-officer-david-dorn-leftists-upset-included-bluelivesmatter/
Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was murdered last week outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in North St. Louis City.
Advertisement – story continues below
The looters then broke in the store and looted it as dozens of cars drove by on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.
David Dorn was 77-years-old when he was gunned down by looters.
He lay outside the store bleeding as his death was captured on Facebook Live.
TRENDING: “I Should Never Have Been There” – Gen Mark Milley Stands with the Mob – Apologizes for Walking to Torched St. John’s Church with President Trump (VIDEO)[embedded content]
On Sunday St. Louis Police arrested and charged 24-year-old Stephan Cannon with first-degree murder for the death of retired Police Captain David Dorn.
Advertisement – story continues below
Cannon once received a 7-year sentence but didn’t serve a day in prison.
The Fabulous Fox Theater in St. Louis ran a marquee in remembrance of retired Police Captain David Dorn after his death. The theater is a St. Louis landmark and was built in 1929. The theater included #BlueLivesMatter in the marquee.
So you know what happened next.
The Fabulous Fox removed the marquee and apologized for including #BlueLivesMatter in their message.
Advertisement – story continues below
What a total disgrace!