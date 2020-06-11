https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/disgraceful-st-louis-fox-theater-apologizes-removes-marquee-honor-slain-retired-officer-david-dorn-leftists-upset-included-bluelivesmatter/

Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was murdered last week outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in North St. Louis City.

The looters then broke in the store and looted it as dozens of cars drove by on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

David Dorn was 77-years-old when he was gunned down by looters.

He lay outside the store bleeding as his death was captured on Facebook Live.

TRENDING: “I Should Never Have Been There” – Gen Mark Milley Stands with the Mob – Apologizes for Walking to Torched St. John’s Church with President Trump (VIDEO)

[embedded content]

On Sunday St. Louis Police arrested and charged 24-year-old Stephan Cannon with first-degree murder for the death of retired Police Captain David Dorn.

Cannon once received a 7-year sentence but didn’t serve a day in prison.

The Fabulous Fox Theater in St. Louis ran a marquee in remembrance of retired Police Captain David Dorn after his death. The theater is a St. Louis landmark and was built in 1929. The theater included #BlueLivesMatter in the marquee.

So you know what happened next.

The Fabulous Fox removed the marquee and apologized for including #BlueLivesMatter in their message.

What a total disgrace!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

