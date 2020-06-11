http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rg0_Yb-vg1c/

President Donald Trump demanded Wednesday that officials in Seattle take back the portion of their city occupied by a group of radical left protesters.

“Radical Left Governor Jay Inslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Take back your city NOW.”

The radical group of protesters blocked off six blocks in the city of Seattle, including Capitol Hill, declaring it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” and they issued a list of demands to authorities on Wednesday. Gov. Inslee said during a press conference on Wednesday he was unaware of the problem.

Gov. Inslee on so-called “autonomous zone” on Capitol Hill: “That’s news to me”. pic.twitter.com/L3LT86Zxgq — Rebecca Perry (@Rebecca_Perry) June 10, 2020

Trump appeared angry that local officials did not immediately remove the protesters and take back the area, and he threatened to send in federal forces.

“If you don’t do it, I will,” Trump wrote. “This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

The group demanded that the city abolish the Seattle Police Department and prisons, as well as giving amnesty to all illegal migrants, free health care, and college for all.

The Seattle Police Department closed and abandoned the East Precinct within the six-block area on Monday, allowing the protesters to have free reign of the area. Police announced that they would not return to the area unless they were responding to a 911 call.

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course,” Trump wrote. “LAW & ORDER!”

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

