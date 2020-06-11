https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/epa-busts-amazon-ebay-selling-fake-products/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The Environmental Protection Agency is ordering Amazon and eBay to stop selling a number of unregistered pesticides, including products falsely claiming to combat the coronavirus, putting the companies on notice that they could face fines if they continue.

The EPA issued so-called “stop sale” orders to the two major online retailers Wednesday, a move that comes after multiple warnings asking the companies to better police their platforms, Susan Bodine, the agency’s enforcement chief, told the Washington Examiner. That included a meeting in April in which EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler pressed the two companies and other major e-marketplaces on the issue.

“It is confounding, because EPA has been working with them for a couple of years now, that the issues continue to arise,” Doug Benevento, the EPA’s associate deputy administrator, said in an interview. “It’s particularly serious in light of the coronavirus outbreak.”

