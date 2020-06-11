https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/george-floyd-officers-thomas-lane-bail/2020/06/11/id/971702

One of the four former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has posted bail after raising donations online through a crowdfunding website, the Star Tribune reports.

Thomas Lane, 37, was released from the Hennepin County jail just before 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office, where he was being held after his bail was set at $750,000.

“Now we can watch what happens next from outside,” said Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray said. “We will bring a motion to dismiss and hopefully it will be granted.”

Lane and two other officers face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, over their involvement in Floyd’s death. The fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The charges state that Lane was the officer who first apprehended Floyd, on only his fourth day as an officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, holding him by the legs while another officer held his back, and Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Gray told NBC’s “Today” show on Monday that Lane “was doing what he thought was right,” adding that “he did not stand by and watch. He was holding the legs because the guy was resisting at first.”

“When he’s holding his legs, he says to Chauvin, ‘Well, shall we roll him over because he says he can’t breathe?’ Chauvin says no,” Gray said.

