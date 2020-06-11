https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/facebook-page-celebrating-dead-cops-doesnt-violate-community-standards/

(SUMMIT NEWS) Facebook has refused to remove a page celebrating “dead cops,” saying that it does not violate their community standards.

The page is titled The Only Good Cops Are Dead Cops and openly incites violence against police officers.

However, when it was reported to Facebook moderators, they reviewed the page and said that although it may be “offensive,” it doesn’t violate any specific community standards.

