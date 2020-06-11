https://www.theblaze.com/news/far-left-lawmaker-blasts-president-trumps-rally-plans-as-irresponsible-and-selfish-except-she-spoke-at-george-floyd-rally-just-days-earlier

Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump’s plans to hold rallies in her home state of Florida — and elsewhere — as “irresponsible and selfish” due to the coronavirus.

Trump is planning on upcoming rallies in Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina as well.

Demings also tweeted Thursday that Florida is “experiencing a new surge in COVID-19 cases. I urge you to do everything you can to protect yourself and your neighbors. Wear a mask. Limit gatherings.”

Rallies for me, but not for thee?

A number of folks were quick to point out that Demings said she spoke at a George Floyd “Hope and Healing” rally just a few days before decrying Trump’s plan to hold rallies of his own:

Observers naturally were incensed at Demings’ hypocrisy — which has been widespread among fellow leftists who have dispensed with attempts to defend or explain away their double standard. Namely, that protests and riots against police are OK, even though they attract massive numbers of people who end up not socially distanced, which health experts have advised against in order to contain the COVD-19 spread.

But religious services, students going to school, weddings and funerals — and protests against coronavirus lockdowns? Sorry, they’re bad and will kill granny.

How did folks respond?

Commenters on Twitter took no prisoners:

Oh, and:

