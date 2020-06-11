http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/io4xmvQSq_0/federal-debt-tops-26-trillion-first-time-jumps-2-trillion-just

(CNSNews.com) – The debt of the federal government topped $26 trillion for the first time on Tuesday, when it climbed from $25,960,547,920,986.11 to $26,003,751,512,344.91, according to data released today by the Treasury Department.

The federal debt had topped $24 trillion for the first time on April 7, 2020.

It then climbed another trillion dollars in just 28 days, topping $25 trillion for the first time on May 5.

Only 35 days had elapsed from when the debt topped that $25-trillion threshold on May 5 to yesterday, when it topped $26 trillion for the first time.

The 28-day climb from $24 trillion in debt to $25 trillion and the 35-day climb from $25 trillion to $26 trillion are the two fastest periods in which the federal debt has risen from one trillion-dollar threshold to another.

