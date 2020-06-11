https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/flynn-appeals-fleitz-trump/2020/06/11/id/971801

Fred Fleitz, President and CEO of the Center for Security Policy, says the Justice Department did the right thing in going to a federal appeals court to ask a lower-court judge to dismiss the prosecution of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“The Justice Department with good reason said you have to throw out the Flynn case,” Fleitz said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“We have the notes where the FBI conspired to get him in a perjury trap. We know intelligence was leaked to smear him. We know the FBI, FBI notes say there was nothing there, that he didn’t lie, but (Judge Emmet) Sullivan refused to accept that, called in a strongly anti-Trump judge to write a friend of the court brief to explain why the case shouldn’t be thrown out. So, the Justice Department did the right thing. They’re going to the court of appeals to say, just tell Judge Sullivan to do his job and throw out this fraudulent case against General Mike Flynn.”

Sullivan declined to immediately toss the case against Flynn, despite the DOJ’s move to drop a charge that Flynn lied to the FBI about his 2016 contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

Flynn pleaded guilty to the offense in 2017 but reversed course and moved to withdraw his plea recently.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear arguments Friday on Flynn’s bid to force a lower court to dismiss the DOJ’s criminal case against him.

