https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/gen-flynn-chaos-us-cities-tyranny-treachery-midst-god-stands-us/

There are seminal moments in American history that test every fiber of our nation’s soul.

We are facing one now.

Revolutionary forces are causing every American citizen to question which direction the country is heading. To determine the outcome, we must examine our nation’s history to project ourselves forward into the future.

Once again, tyranny and treachery are in our midst, and although we feel we’ve descended into a hellish state of existence, we must never forget, hell is conquerable.

Prayer is the greatest weapon and a consciousness of God is the ultimate “thought of the day.”

TRENDING: Black leader unleashes on media at White House: ‘Quit lying’ about Trump

The idea or notion of a heaven on Earth is the very real sense of being free. Freedom is oxygen. Like the air we breathe that keeps our lungs full and our hearts beating, the celestial feeling of freedom brings a sense of peace to our souls.

Freedom must never be taken for granted. Securing our freedom demands a high price — and that price requires hard work and sacrifice. Both will bind us all by the value they produce, but only if we are willing to seek new opportunities and new ideas.

Those who have sacrificed the most, those who have given the last true measure of devotion that derives from the love of faith, family and the cause of freedom — for all of us to be free, and for the betterment of our republic and the free world — cannot be allowed to have died in vain.

Theirs is the ultimate sacrifice and heaven is their reward.

Our future, the future of our children and grandchildren and the future of our country are at stake. God will not give way to the care of the devil or allow us to be left to the evil vices of those who would steal our freedom in the dark of night.

He will not.

Instead, God will stand with us, as he always does.

Hard work and personal sacrifice still very much matter. Being a good person and showing kindness to others still matter.

If our nation is to survive this crucible moment, we need to fall back on the God-given values and ideals that are the very foundation of our constitutional republic. Let us not fear the uncertainty that comes with the unknown, instead accept it and fight through that sense of fear.

And we must remember: The power of hell, while strong, is limited. God is the ultimate judge and decision maker. His anointed providence is our country, the United States of America.

As long as we accept God in the lifeblood of our nation, we will be OK. If we don’t, we will face a hellish existence.

I vote we accept God.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

