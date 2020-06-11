https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502340-gop-senators-back-joint-chiefs-chairman-who-voiced-regret-over-trump-photo-op

Several Republican senators backed Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley’s statement on Thursday voicing regret for participating in President TrumpDonald John TrumpFed chairman warns of ‘long road’ to recovery House panel again presses Pentagon leaders to testify on military’s role in protests A ‘sacred trust,’ from George Marshall to Jim Mattis MORE’s photo-op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church last week.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Bad polling data is piling up for Trump Graham challenger proposes four debates The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump’s public standing sags after Floyd protests MORE (R-S.C.) said he has nothing but “deep admiration for and total confidence in” Milley, following the general’s statement that he should not have been at the photo-op.

“I support his statement in both substance and spirit regarding the recent presidential visit to St. Johns,” Graham tweeted Thursday.

“General Milley is a tremendous military leader who understands the long tradition of maintaining an apolitical, nonpartisan military,” Graham added.

Milley was photographed in uniform walking with Trump to the church last Monday, shortly after protesters near the White House were forcibly cleared from Lafayette Square by federal law enforcement and National Guardsmen.

Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonSchumer blocks resolution opposing calls to defund police New era of change hits newsrooms McConnell rips New York Times over handling of Cotton op-ed MORE (R-Ark.) also voiced support for Milley’s statement, noting that he thinks Milley regrets wearing his camouflage utility uniform at the time.

“I know one thing Gen. Milley regrets is that he was at the White House in his camouflage utility uniform,” Cotton said on Fox News. “By custom and courtesy, military officers always wear dress uniforms there.”

He said Milley was on his way to the FBI’s downtown command center and in the same uniform as troops on the street.

“I know this, he is acting in the finest traditions of military leadership, and he is taking responsibility not just for the reality, but for perceptions,” Cotton said. “And if he thinks the perceptions reflected negatively on the commander in chief, all the way down to our young troops who were out in Lafayette Park or on the streets of Washington, D.C., last week, then he’s going to take responsibility for it as a military leader, and I commend him for that and we all should.”

Asked about Milley’s statement, Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMcEnany defends Trump for asking ‘legitimate’ questions about Buffalo protester The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump’s public standing sags after Floyd protests Trump tweets spark fresh headache for Republicans MORE (R-Alaska) told reporters she thought it was “a good strong statement for him to make.”

“I appreciated it,” she added.

Milley said he regrets participating in the photo-op during a recorded message that aired at the graduation of the National Defense University on Thursday morning.

“I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics,” he said.

Trump has been widely criticized for the photo-op, including from his former Defense Secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisChris Wallace to Colbert: US hasn’t seen this level of unrest since 1968 The Hill’s Morning Report – Dems, GOP already headed in different directions on policing reforms Romney challenges Trump with Black Lives Matter march MORE.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the decision, comparing it to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill inspecting World War II bombing damage in 1941.

“For this president, it was powerful and important to send a message that the rioters, the looters the anarchists, they will not prevail, that burning churches are not what America is about,” McEnany said.

