Gov. Jay Inslee (D) on Thursday demanded President Trump “stay out of Washington state’s business” after the president demanded state and local leaders get control of Seattle following radical protesters setting up a police-free “autonomous zone.”

Radical protesters cordoned off several blocks in the city to set up this zone.

“A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business,” Inslee said on Thursday:

A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting. https://t.co/O6i04qmZ9v — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 11, 2020

His remark comes in response to Trump, who on Wednesday night warned that both Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) “are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before.”

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped [sic] IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!” he said:

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!” the president followed up in another tweet:

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

“ANTIFA will be stopped under the leadership of President Trump,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in part during an appearance Thursday on Fox News:

White House Press Secretary @KayleighMcEnany on the ridiculous situation in Seattle: “ANTIFA will be stopped under the leadership of President Trump” pic.twitter.com/V0rZVDlx0J — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 11, 2020

Radical protesters, comprised of Antifa radicals, socialists, and self-described anarchists, have set up the autonomous zone, declaring they have “liberated Free Capitol Hill in the name of the people of Seattle.” Antifa has reportedly been on the hunt for armed volunteers to man the barriers, which establish the “liberated” area.

On Wednesday, Inslee claimed to be unaware of the zone in Seattle, telling a reporter, “That’s news to me.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) has also dismissed the president’s call to regain control of the city:

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Those occupying the zone have released a list of demands, which include free public housing, free college, free health care, and the abolition of the Seattle Police Department.

