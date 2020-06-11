https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/gunman-ambushes-police-station-paso-robles-one-officer-injured-another-man-found-dead-gunman-mason-james-lira-flees-area/

A 26-year-old man identified as Mason James Lira reportedly ambushed a police station in downtown Paso Robles overnight on Wednesday morning.

Another man was found nearby shot in the head.

Mason James Lira reportedly fled north after ambushing the police station.

One officer was shot in the face in the attack.

MSN reported:

A man in his late 40s was found fatally shot in downtown Paso Robles during a widespread search for a gunman who opened fire at a police station and wounded a deputy early Wednesday.

The body was discovered near the Amtrak station at 8th and Pine streets. The man, who has not been identified, was shot in the head at close range, said Tony Cipolla, a spokesman for the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities think the homicide is related to an early morning shooting that prompted a massive law enforcement response in the downtown area, Cipolla said.

The situation began about 3:45 a.m. when the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to a call that a man was firing shots at a police station on Park Street.

One deputy, who has not been identified, was shot in the face, Sgt. Steve Odom said…

…The gunman, who fled the area, was identified as Mason James Lira, 26, a transient from the Monterey area of the Central Coast, according to the Associated Press. Surveillance camera photos from a downtown hotel and an ale house were released of the suspect. It was not clear whether the shooter was struck.