https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/06/11/heres-why-donald-trump-cant-wait-to-debate-joe-biden-n518502

Joe Biden has expressed confidence and even excitement at the prospect of debating Donald Trump, saying he can “hardly wait” and that he’s “looking forward to it.”

I’ll bet dollars to doughnuts that Biden’s campaign is actually quite terrified at the prospect of Biden facing Trump on a debate stage.

Just check out this clip of Joe Biden in Philadelphia on Thursday, looking extremely presidential with a face mask hanging off his left ear, speaking during a roundtable event on reopening the economy:

“You know the rapidly rising umm uh in with uh with I don’t know.” – Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/WQMkgISM1D — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) June 11, 2020

“You know the rapidly rising umm uh in with uh with I don’t know.”

How very profound. And we’re expected to believe Joe Biden can “hardly wait” to debate Trump? He’s struggling to keep his thoughts together even with notes in hand. Joe Biden will need more than luck to get through those debates, he’ll need a miracle.

_____

