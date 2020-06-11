http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eTkByx3rBbI/

An illegal alien wanted for rape in El Salvador has been deported for the third time out of the United States after repeatedly entering the country through the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jose Luis Rodriguez-Vasquez, a 37-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was deported as a “high-profile removal” by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency on June 9. Rodriquez-Vasquez is wanted for raping either a minor child or a disabled person.

Rodriguez-Vasquez potentially spent almost a decade living in the U.S.

“Our diligent efforts have removed another potential predator from our streets and helped ensure he faces justice in his country of origin,” ICE’s Dave Marin said in a statement.

“Rodriguez-Vasquez presented a genuine threat to public safety; his removal enforces a clear message to international fugitives — you will not find sanctuary here,” Marin said. “ICE will continue to focus its removal efforts and resources on egregious and violent criminals, along with other high-profile removals who pose the greatest threat to our communities.”

In December 2011, Rodriguez-Vasquez illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into Campo, California. He was deported the same day he crossed.

Days later, Rodriguez-Vasquez crossed into the U.S. illegally and was deported a few days later. At an unknown time since then, Rodriguez-Vasquez crossed the southern border for the third time and was not taken into ICE custody until April 8 of this year.

