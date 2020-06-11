https://www.dailywire.com/news/influencers-wear-blackface-to-support-black-lives-matter

Pro Tip: It’s never OK to wear blackface.

It was never actually OK to wear blackface, even though people did it back in the day. But in the 21st century, no, not OK. Not ever.

But you can’t tell social media “influencers” anything. They’re influencers, after all, so they’re usually too busy influencing to, you know, learn anything.

A handful of Instagram influencers, mostly in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, in recent days, have posted photos and videos of themselves in blackface — with captions attempting to show solidarity with black Americans after George Floyd died Memorial Day in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Instagram user Saint Hoax posted photos of eight “influencers” in blackface with a warning.

“Many ‘influencers’ have been sharing photos of themselves wearing blackface as an act of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Even after receiving backlash, some are still refusing to take down their posts. How can you “spread awareness” about a subject you know so little about? If you genuinely care about a cause, the least you can do is educate yourself about it.

It’s infuriating that we still need to educate people about the racist and painful history of blackface. We shouldn’t be having this conversation in 2020,” Saint Hoax wrote.

One Instagrammer named “Tania Saleh,” wrote on Instagram: I wish I was black, today more than ever… Sending my love and full support to the people who demand equality and justice for all races anywhere in the world.” She added a slew of hashtags: “#nojusticenopeace #georgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #usa #policestate #whitesupremacy #amrika #justice #peace #love #color #race #black #strangefruit.” Strangefruit? OK.

Another poster, “Souhilaofficial,” jumped on the wagon.

“We’re one. Just because we are black on the outside, doesn’t mean that we are black on the inside. Racist people are the true black heart ones. They are black on the inside, though they do not know it,” she wrote, including a picture of a woman painted half-black, half-white.

Here’s what Wikipedia has to say about blackface: “In the United States the practice gained popularity during the 19th century and contributed to the spread of racial stereotypes such as the ‘happy-go-lucky darky on the plantation’ or the ‘dandified coon.’ By the middle of the century, blackface minstrel shows had become a distinctive American art form, translating formal works such as opera into popular terms for a general audience. Early in the 20th century, blackface branched off from the minstrel show and became a form in its own right. In the United States, blackface had largely fallen out of favor by the turn of the 21st century and is now generally considered offensive, disrespectful, and racist,[11] though the practice continues in other countries where it is not deemed racist or offensive.”

So, for the record, no more blackface, people, OK?

