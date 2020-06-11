https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/injured-portsmouth-black-lives-matter-activist-identified-chris-greene-still-alive-suffered-life-threatening-injuries-skull-cracked-open/

Black Lives Matter activist Chris Greene

BLM activist Chris Greene was injured last night when fellow black lives matter activists pushed a statue over and it landed on his head.

Greene suffered life-threatening injuries.

He is still alive.

Previously—

A far left protester was critically injured on Wednesday when a leftist mob toppled a Confederate statue on top of him.



The young Democrats attempted to destroy a Confederate Monument in Portsmouth, Virginia.

When they knocked over one of the statues it landed on a fellow protester critically injuring the man.

A witness said the protester’s skull was showing and he as convulsing on the ground.

BREAKING: Protester critically injured after toppled Confederate statue landed on his head in Portsmouth, Virginia “We could see that his skull was actually showing..” Damn Confederates still beating black people, hundred years later #BLM #CancelAmerica pic.twitter.com/6oOnboBiOX — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) June 11, 2020

Via Hannity:

UPDATE — The black protester coded twice after the statue split his head open. He was convulsing. He was sent to Norfolk General as an Alpha Trauma alert.

Via the Black Lives Matter 757:

Update: The young man coded out twice and they started rsi he was sent to Norfolk General as a Alpha Trauma alert. Please keep him in your prayers. — Blacklivesmatter757 (@BLM757) June 11, 2020

There was a GoFundMe set up for the injured activist.

Mr. Green was attempting to get other people out of harms way,and should be hailed as a heroe. Please continue to keep this man and his family in your prayers. 🙏🏾 This @gofundme

Was authorized by his family. https://t.co/zIRXQAbvTa — Blacklivesmatter757 (@BLM757) June 11, 2020

