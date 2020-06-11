https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/502241-inslee-calls-on-trump-to-stay-out-of-washington-states-business

Washington Gov. Jay InsleeJay Robert InsleeMillions of Americans frustrated by delayed unemployment checks Trump rule limits states from blocking pipeline projects Inslee says Trump coronavirus response akin to if FDR called Pearl Harbor ‘a hoax’ MORE (D) called on President Trump Donald John TrumpFed chairman warns of ‘long road’ to recovery House panel again presses Pentagon leaders to testify on military’s role in protests A ‘sacred trust,’ from George Marshall to Jim Mattis MORE to “stay out of Washington state’s business” in a Thursday morning tweet responding to the president’s criticism of the state’s handling of the George Floyd protests.

“A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. ‘Stoop’ tweeting,” Inslee, a former 2020 presidential candidate, posted, referencing a misspelling in the president’s tweet.

A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting. https://t.co/O6i04qmZ9v — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 11, 2020

Trump called on Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) to regain control of Seattle from the protesters, threatening to take back the city from “ugly Anarchists” himself if they don’t act. The president had said last week he would be open to sending the military into U.S. cities with protests to restore order.

The demonstrators in Seattle had briefly taken over City Hall this week, calling for Durkan’s resignation and the defunding of police. They also established the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood after police left the area.

“Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before,” Trump posted Wednesday night. “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course,” he added in another tweet. “LAW & ORDER!”

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Seattle’s mayor also responded to Trump in a tweet calling him to “go back to your bunker,” in a reference to reports that Trump was moved to the White House bunker after protesters in D.C. briefly breached barricades outside the building.

Protests broke out across the country in response to Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody. Video footage showed a former officer, who has since been charged, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became unresponsive.

The protests have been mostly peaceful, but several in cities erupted into violence and looting.

