Washington state Governor Jay Inslee (D), who earlier Wednesday said he did not know that parts of Seattle were occupied by armed anarchists, told President Trump late Wednesday night to “stay out of Washington state’s business” after Trump warned him to act save his city.

“A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting.”

A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting. https://t.co/O6i04qmZ9v — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 11, 2020

Video from Seattle police press conference Wednesday shows the city government is trying to negotiate with the anarchists while citizens across the city cannot get help from the police.

Inslee was responding to Trump’s statement posted earlier Wednesday night that had a typo for the word stop:

“Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped (sic) IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!”

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

This week anarchists established a six block area they call the “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone” with armed guards controlling access and shaking down businesses. Gov. Inslee claimed ignorance when asked about this earlier Wednesday:

Gov. Inslee on so-called “autonomous zone” on Capitol Hill: “That’s news to me”. pic.twitter.com/L3LT86Zxgq — Rebecca Perry (@Rebecca_Perry) June 10, 2020

Fox News report from Seattle Wednesday night:

Armed Protesters have taken over 6 blocks in Seattle and are calling it the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’. Where are the leaders in Seattle? pic.twitter.com/jnKCB39Ure — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 11, 2020

