https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/insurrection-gov-inslee-tells-president-trump-stay-washington-states-business/

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee (D), who earlier Wednesday said he did not know that parts of Seattle were occupied by armed anarchists, told President Trump late Wednesday night to “stay out of Washington state’s business” after Trump warned him to act save his city.

“A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting.”

Video from Seattle police press conference Wednesday shows the city government is trying to negotiate with the anarchists while citizens across the city cannot get help from the police.

TRENDING: Antifa Releases List of Demands After Taking Over 6 Square Block Section in Seattle and Setting Up Armed Security Watch — List Includes Reparations and Ending Police Dept.

Inslee was responding to Trump’s statement posted earlier Wednesday night that had a typo for the word stop:

“Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped (sic) IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!”

This week anarchists established a six block area they call the “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone” with armed guards controlling access and shaking down businesses. Gov. Inslee claimed ignorance when asked about this earlier Wednesday:

Fox News report from Seattle Wednesday night:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...