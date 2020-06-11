https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/seattle-mayor-taunts-president-trump-go-back-bunker/

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) replied to President Trump late Wednesday with a childish taunt after Trump warned her and Governor Jay Inslee (D) he would act if they did not to secure the city from anarchists who have taken over several blocks in an armed occupation.

“Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter”

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Radical Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) also taunted Trump, “Don’t you have a bunker to be in?”

Don’t you have a bunker to be in? https://t.co/pywCiDfCml — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 11, 2020

Durkan and Jayapal were replying to Trump’s statement earlier Wednesday night:

“Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped (sic) IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!”

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

This week anarchists established a six block area they call the “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone” with armed guards controlling access and shaking down businesses. Gov. Inslee claimed ignorance when asked about this earlier Wednesday:

Gov. Inslee on so-called “autonomous zone” on Capitol Hill: “That’s news to me”. pic.twitter.com/L3LT86Zxgq — Rebecca Perry (@Rebecca_Perry) June 10, 2020

Fox News report from Seattle Wednesday night:

Armed Protesters have taken over 6 blocks in Seattle and are calling it the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’. Where are the leaders in Seattle? pic.twitter.com/jnKCB39Ure — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 11, 2020

