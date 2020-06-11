https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/cult-grovelling-celebrities-take-responsibility-police-shootings-cringy-video/

Cue the guilty white virtue signaling celebrities, who have now strung together a cringy compilation video of each of them apologizing for racism, police shootings, race based jokes, and all of the other sins they’ve committed.

Even wacked out leftist sites are mocking the charade.

You can even see their eyes shifting around as they read their lines from a teleprompter. So genuine!

regret to inform you the celebs are at it again pic.twitter.com/pfORBiqvrX — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 11, 2020

The Daily Beast (yes, the crazed leftist site) questions the video:

The video’s script is clear and laudable. Stars take turns reading, in part, “I take responsibility for every unchecked moment, for every time it was easier to ignore than to call it out for what it was. Every not-so-funny joke. Every unfair stereotype. Every blatant injustice no matter how big or small. Every time I remained silent. Every time I explained away police brutality or turned a blind eye. I take responsibility. Black people are being slaughtered in the streets. Killed in their own homes. These are our brothers and sisters. Our friends. Our family. We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders; we will not be idle. Enough is enough.” But the celebrities’ performed earnestness during their line reads has drawn widespread mockery online, as Twitter users note some Emmy-baiting performances and, in some cases, ask why white celebrities are talking instead of simply donating some of their millions to the cause.

The Daily Beast article refers to this as “A-list roster might’ve hurt more than it helped,” which means we don’t know who half of them are. But apparently they are Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kesha, Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing, Mark Duplass, Bryce Dallas Howard, Julianne Moore, Piper Perabo, Stanley Tucci, Ilana Glazer, and Aly Raisman. Note that Kesha only appears for three seconds, as she either couldn’t act convincing enough or couldn’t read the lines right.

You too can absolve yourself of your own whiteness by making a cringe video and signing up at ITakeResponsibility.org.

The comments, of course, don’t disappoint:

Any reason they are turning a blight eye to the 65 black people shot over Memorial Day weekend in Chicago? — lopmx (@LebatardsHat) June 11, 2020

Also theres nothing more racist than saying what you are saying. Insinuating black people need white saviors. I’m biracial & I don’t see black or white but human beings. Maybe if you just supported each other instead of this savior narrative we might actually get somewhere — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) June 11, 2020

oscar winning acting. the creased eyebrows. the folded hands, like he’s praying to god to help him remember his lines. the squinted eyes because he can’t read the script in front of him. pic.twitter.com/b1WWNa2Tmc — lexi (@skywalkerlexi) June 11, 2020

