(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The number of new jobless claims last week was 1.5 million, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.

Economists had predicted that 1.6 million people would claim unemployment benefits.

The number of workers seeking aid remains historically high but has dropped considerably from the nearly 7 million claims that were filed the week ending on March 28. Still, losing millions of jobs a week for weeks at a time was unheard of before the coronavirus pandemic.

