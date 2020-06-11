https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/joe-biden-says-vp-must-ready-president-day-one/

Former Vice President Joe Biden has done little to dispel the notion many people have that he lacks the mental competency to be president.

His continued lapses of judgment and memory have led some to speculate about his apparently slipping mental acuity.

As Biden has continued to run his campaign from his Delaware home, a place where he arguably should have total control of the messaging, he has further gaffed his way down the stretch, despite effectively clinching the Democratic Party’s nomination two months ago.

Even from the relative safety of home, he’s told black voters they “ain’t black,” he’s fumbled his lines during interviews and he’s even said he considers a significant portion of the American public to be “not very good people.”

But if you’re concerned about Biden’s mental state, have no fear.

His running mate, whoever that person might be, will have all their marbles, he says.

In an interview that aired Tuesday, Biden told “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell his pick for VP will be a person who is ready for the rigorous challenges of leading the country.

The presumptive Democratic nominee said he is looking to add someone to his ticket who can be president “on day one.”

“It’s really important that whomever you pick as a vice president agrees with you in terms of your philosophy of government and agrees with you on the systemic things that you want to change,” Biden said, “and is, in fact, going to be able to be someone who is not at all intimidated by the president, not at all intimidated working in the White House, and is going to be prepared to give their unvarnished opinion and be able to privately argue with the president if they disagree.”

That dream running mate, who Biden envisions strutting into the White House with him, must also be ready to immediately take the reins — his words, not mine.

“I want someone strong. I want someone strong, and someone who can — who is ready to be president on day one,” Biden said.

Ouch! What a statement by someone who’s both embroiled by a credible and buried sexual assault allegation and also fighting a narrative that he is suffering from cognitive decline.

Biden, of course, has married himself to the idea of choosing a woman to be his running mate.

“If I’m elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country, and I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a, pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said during a March debate, CNN reported.

So who will that woman be?

After Biden’s latest comments about how he wants his running mate to be ready for the presidency on “day one,” there was plenty of speculation online:

Could we see former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton again enter the octagon?

It certainly feels as if Biden and his handlers are acknowledging that he might not be fit to run the country, which is terrifying.

What’s scarier, though, is that if Biden is suffering from cognitive decline, it would almost surely be less dangerous for the country than a coherent Democrat fully able to enact the party’s radical ideas.

One thing is for sure: Voters had better pay very close attention to the name at the bottom of the Democratic ticket.

