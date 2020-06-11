https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-military-trump-removed

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he will use the military to escort President Donald Trump from the White House if necessary — assuming that Biden wins a 2020 matchup.

What are the details?

Biden told Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” that he fully believes the incumbent president will attempt to “steal this election.”

During the Wednesday interview, Noah asked Biden if he believed Trump would attempt to resist a defeat.

“You have so many rank-and-file military personnel saying, ‘Whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are,’ ” Biden said. “I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced [military officers] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch” if Trump refuses to leave.

Biden also explained that his greatest concern is that Trump will attempt to engage in election fraud.

“I think it’s safe to say that America is expecting a really dirty election,” Noah told the former vice president. “We know how Donald Trump plays in an election.”

Biden said that he fully believes Trump will not play by the rules.

“This president is going to try to steal this election,” Biden said. “This is the guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent — voting by mail — while he sits behind a desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary. This is a guy who, I believe 23 states have passed over 82 pieces of legislation making it harder for people to vote. Harder. That’s why we’re putting together a major initiative of lawyers to go out and make sure we’re in every single district in the country to patrol this. If I’m president — and this is what worries them — we’re going to have same-day registration.”

What else?

He also later reiterated that he was not in support of defunding the police.

Noah asked, “If you were to become president, would there be a world where defunding the police would be the solution?”



Biden responded, “A lot of changes can take place, period, without defunding the police completely.”

“I don’t think police should be defunded, but I think the conditions should be placed upon them where departments are having to take significant reforms relating to [whether] we should set up a national use of force standard,” he continued.

The presumptive Democratic nominee also added that if police don’t support a “use of force” initiative, they should not be entitled to any federal monies.

“In addition, that they have to demonstrate that they release all the data that relates to misconduct by police, that all has to be sent to the Justice Department,” he added. “If they don’t send it to the Justice Department nationally, they don’t get funded.”

