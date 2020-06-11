https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/502230-joint-chiefs-chairman-expresses-regret-for-role-in-trump-photo-op

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said he regretted his participation in President TrumpDonald John TrumpFed chairman warns of ‘long road’ to recovery House panel again presses Pentagon leaders to testify on military’s role in protests A ‘sacred trust,’ from George Marshall to Jim Mattis MORE’s photo opportunity outside St. John’s Church last week.

“I should not have been there,” Milley said during a recorded message aired at the graduation of the National Defense University on Thursday morning. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

“As a commissioned, uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from,” Milley said. “And I sincerely hope we all can learn from it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Milley was photographed in uniform walking with Trump to the historic church last Monday, shortly after demonstrators protesting against the police-involved death of George Floyd were forcibly cleared from Lafayette Square by federal law enforcement and National Guardsmen. Trump has been widely criticized for the photo op – including by his former Defense secretary, James Mattis James Norman MattisChris Wallace to Colbert: US hasn’t seen this level of unrest since 1968 The Hill’s Morning Report – Dems, GOP already headed in different directions on policing reforms Romney challenges Trump with Black Lives Matter march MORE — and his administration has withstood scrutiny for the decision to clear the protesters.

Milley acknowledged in his prerecorded remarks Thursday that the incident triggered a national conversation about the role of the U.S. military in civil society. He went on to emphasize the importance of preserving the principle of a military that is not involved in politics.

“We who wear the cloth of our nation come from the people of our nation and we must hold dear the principle of an apolitical military that is so deeply rooted in the essence of our republic,” Milley said in the taped address.

It’s unclear how Milley’s remarks will be received at the White House. The White House and other administration officials including Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrSenate at logjam over changing ‘qualified immunity’ for police Hillicon Valley: Senators raise concerns over government surveillance of protests | Amazon pauses police use of its facial recognition tech | FBI warns hackers are targeting mobile banking apps Democratic senators raise concerns over government surveillance of protests MORE have defended the events in Lafayette Square, insisting the clearing of protesters was warranted and not connected to Trump’s decision to visit St. John’s.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperHouse panel again presses Pentagon leaders to testify on military’s role in protests Overnight Defense: Trump rejects scrapping Confederate names from Army bases | House chairman ups push for Esper, Milley to testify | Ousted State IG tells lawmakers he doesn’t know status of Pompeo investigations Trump ‘will not even consider’ renaming Army bases named for Confederate leaders MORE told reporters during a news conference last week that he was unaware of Trump’s destination when he accompanied him to the church. Esper also broke with Trump by saying he would not support the use of the Insurrection Act to allow the deployment of active-duty troops to quell domestic protests, after Trump threatened to do so in order to crack down on violence.

Esper’s statement caught the White House by surprise and Trump reportedly wanted to fire the Cabinet member over the disagreement, but was talked out of it.

–This report was updated at 10:15 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

