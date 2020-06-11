https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/judicial-watch-d-c-mayor-let-us-paint-slogan-steet/

City officials in Washington, D.C., have joined the nationwide movement of protests in their own way – authorizing the painting of a couple of the slogans used in recent riots to be painted on the streets.

Last week D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser granted permission to have “Black Lives Matter” painted on 16th Street NW.

Later she allowed the politically charged “Defund the Police” to also be painted nearby.

Now a government watchdog organization is explaining those moves made the streets a public forum, and it wants to join the expressive activity by painting its own slogan, “Because No One is Above the Law!” on a street.

”Mayor Bowser made a decision to turn D.C. streets into a forum for public expression. Judicial Watch seeks equal access to use this new forum to educate Americans by painting our organization’s motto and motivation, ‘Because No One Is Above the Law!,’ on a Capitol Hill street,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“This rule of law message is timely, as it a reminder that rule of law applies to – and protects – all Americans. If we are unlawfully denied access and face viewpoint discrimination, we are prepared to go to court to vindicate our First Amendment rights.”

The original slogans were approved by officials as rioters hit cities across the nation in reaction to the death, at police hands, of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

In its letter to Bowser and others in the District of Columbia, the organization said, “We note with interest Mayor Bowser’s recent decision approving the painting of ‘Black Lives Matter’ on 16th Street NW and the approval of and/or acquiescence in the painting of ‘Defund the Police’ alongside the first message. Both messages are expressive activity.”

The letter explains the Judicial Watch motto is “particularly relevant today because it applies “equally to law enforcement and public officials as well as to protesters, looters, and rioters.”

And since the Washington streets now are “being used as public fora for expressive activity, we would like to have our motto painted on a street, preferably Independence Avenue SW, between 2nd and 4th Streets SW, which is near our offices.”

It plans to use letter that is the same in size and coloring as the “Black Lives Matter” which already is on 16th Street NW.

“Judicial Watch, Inc. would pay the cost of the painting, but we would likely need the assistance of the D.C. Government to aid in traffic diversion and parking restrictions while the painting is completed. Of course, the painting could be completed when traffic is typically light, as was done with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ message.”

The organization asks for a response within three days, since “the timeliness of our message is important.”

