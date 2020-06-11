https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/lindsey-graham-subpoena-george-papadopoulos-testify-democrats-want-gen-flynn-testify-wth/

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham signaled today he plans on calling George Papadopoulos in to testify in the coming weeks.

Papadopoulos was the victim of the Obamagate spying scandal and was targeted by at least three Obama spies during the 2016 campaign and after Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

Senator Schumer announced this morning that Democrats would like George Papadopoulos and General Michael Flynn in to testify.

The Democrats are hoping to harass General Flynn some more.

George Papadopoulos is excited about the prospect of telling his story to the American public.

