https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/lindsey-graham-subpoena-george-papadopoulos-testify-democrats-want-gen-flynn-testify-wth/

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham signaled today he plans on calling George Papadopoulos in to testify in the coming weeks.

Papadopoulos was the victim of the Obamagate spying scandal and was targeted by at least three Obama spies during the 2016 campaign and after Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

Sen. GRAHAM opposing Democratic amendment to interview @GeorgePapa19 is interesting, given his indication almost a year ago that he wanted Papadopoulos to testify.https://t.co/uO4YfvOWPZ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 11, 2020

TRENDING: “I Should Never Have Been There” – Gen Mark Milley Stands with the Mob – Apologizes for Walking to Torched St. John’s Church with President Trump (VIDEO)

Senator Schumer announced this morning that Democrats would like George Papadopoulos and General Michael Flynn in to testify.

The Democrats are hoping to harass General Flynn some more.

On flr, Schumer announces that Dems on Judiciary Cmte, now prepping a slate of subpoenas for former Obama Admin officials, as part of the Crossfire Hurricane probe, will also ask for subpoenas for fmr Trump associates/officials Michael Cohen, George Papadopoulos & Michael Flynn — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 11, 2020

George Papadopoulos is excited about the prospect of telling his story to the American public.

Two years later and Joseph Mifsud, Azra Turk and Stefan Halper are still nowhere to be found. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) June 11, 2020

Who else is fired up? 🔥 — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) June 11, 2020

DNI Ratcliff knows the truth. I testified under oath to him two years ago about the origins of the spying scandal. These declassified documents are 🔥 and way bigger than the Flynn transcripts. Big week! — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) June 11, 2020

Senate Judiciary authorizes subpoenas for Obama officials amid Russia probe review | Fox News https://t.co/1DblGI5PGN — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) June 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

