(BREITBART) Lousiana State University Professor Alyssa Johnson tweeted this week that she will prevent students from registering for her courses if they engage in “hate speech.” Johnson’s tweet has received scrutiny from several First Amendment advocacy organizations.

According to a report by Campus Reform, a professor at Lousiana State University has come under fire over her claim that she would prevent students from enrolling in her biology courses if they had previously engaged in “hate speech.”

