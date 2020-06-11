https://www.westernjournal.com/male-harry-potter-leads-denounce-j-k-rowlings-trans-comments-disregard-biological-sex-important/

The creator of Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, took a hard stance on Saturday when she proclaimed to the world that sex differences are a biological reality.

In response, two male leads of the film series based on her books denounced her claims.

The two men went on to explain their views on the realities of womanhood, suggesting that they know better than Rowling and other women who oppose the notion that there are no major sex differences between men and women.

Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who played the titular Harry Potter character, was the first to comment on Monday.

Radcliffe released his comments in an essay for the Trevor Project, a nonprofit dedicated to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth.

TRENDING: Fox Segment Devolves Into Chaos After Leftist Calls Black Guest ‘Negro’

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” Radcliffe wrote.

Eddie Redmayne, the star of the “Harry Potter” spin-off franchise “Fantastic Beasts,” was the next to chime in.

Redmayne is well known for his support of the transgender community. He has even garnered himself an Oscar nomination for his work on “The Danish Girl,” in which he played Lili Elbe, one of the first men in history to receive sexual reassignment surgery.

“I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so,” Redmayne said in a statement to Variety.

In her original comments, Rowling wasn’t even meaning to be “anti-trans.” Rather, she was simply trying to point out the obvious reality that men and women are biologically different, a truth that the transgender movement is blatantly averse to.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” Rowling wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: NYT Writer Claims ‘Good Cops’ on Television Cover Up ‘The Violence of a System’

Are the biological differences between men and women important? 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” she went on.

“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

After receiving heavy backlash for her comments from the Harry Potter stars and many other trans activists, Rowling refused to back down.

Instead of apologizing, Rowling released an open letter on her website Wednesday defending her claims.

“I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth,” Rowling wrote.

“All I’m asking – all I want – is for similar empathy, similar understanding, to be extended to the many millions of women whose sole crime is wanting their concerns to be heard without receiving threats and abuse.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

