https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/michigan-democrats-want-declare-racism-public-health-crisis/

Oh, those Democrats in Michigan.

First, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enacted draconian measure on all state residents, shutting down every business she deemed “non-essential” and forbidding non-essential travel (the rules didn’t apply to her, of course).

Now, Two Democrat lawmakers have introduced a resolution on the state’s Senate floor to declare racism a public health crisis.

Seriously.

TRENDING: “I Should Never Have Been There” – Gen Mark Milley Stands with the Mob – Apologizes for Walking to Torched St. John’s Church with President Trump (VIDEO)

The resolution — introduced by Sens. Marshall Bullock, D-Detroit, and Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, calls on the state to “commit to working collaboratively with the Governor and every sector of society to develop an ongoing strategy to address, fund, and support solutions that strategically reduce the long-term impact that racism has on the quality of life and health for citizens of color.”

“African Americans make up about 13.6 percent of the state’s population, but 40 percent of all coronavirus deaths in the state are African Americans,” MLive reported. “On the Senate floor, Bullock said the COVID-19 trends have been attributed to pre-existing health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and inconsistent access to reliable health care, as well as crowded living situations.”

But Bullock said the COVID-19 deaths are mostly about racism.

“The only pre-existing condition that truly impacts black people and their health is racism,” he said.

Geiss agreed.

“The primary vaccine for this public health crisis must lay in recognizing the crisis and intentionally working to destroy it,” she said.

Resolutions are non-binding (read: pointless) and have no impact on existing laws, so it’s just Democrats grandstanding again. As usual.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

