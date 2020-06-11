https://thehill.com/policy/defense/502393-milley-mulled-resigning-from-post-after-trump-photo-op-report

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley discussed resigning after his participation in President TrumpDonald John TrumpFed chairman warns of ‘long road’ to recovery House panel again presses Pentagon leaders to testify on military’s role in protests A ‘sacred trust,’ from George Marshall to Jim Mattis MORE’s photo opportunity outside St. John’s Church last week, according to three senior defense officials, MSNBC reported.

Milley was seen last week walking to the church with President Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Mark EsperHouse panel again presses Pentagon leaders to testify on military’s role in protests Overnight Defense: Trump rejects scrapping Confederate names from Army bases | House chairman ups push for Esper, Milley to testify | Ousted State IG tells lawmakers he doesn’t know status of Pompeo investigations Trump ‘will not even consider’ renaming Army bases named for Confederate leaders MORE, among other Trump administration officials in his military fatigues. There, Trump posed for a photo with a bible in his hand in front of St. John’s.

Just before the group embarked on their walk, federal law enforcement dispersed peaceful protestors from Layfayette Square with chemical irritants, rubber bullets and flash bangs. The protestors were demonstrating against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has been widely criticized for the photo-op and the decision to clear the protesters.

According to the Defense officials, Milley reportedly “spent hours” the same night pouring over criticism of his appearance in the group with Trump and others and wearing his military uniform while doing so. Officials told NBC that he spoke with “several confidantes” about whether or not to resign from his post.

An official confirmed to the news outlet that Milley did speak to “several of his long-standing mentors to discuss his situation,” according to the report.

The Pentagon chief has also reportedly clashed with Trump after the president wanted to deploy 10,000 troops quell protesters in the nation’s capital. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Attonrey General Barr also reportedly pushed back on the idea.

Milley became so frustrated during the meeting he shook his fists to emphasize his points, according to the news source.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of the discussions comes after Milley said during a recorded message aired at the graduation of the National Defense University on Thursday morning that he regretting participating in the photo-op.

“I should not have been there,” Milley said. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

Trump’s former Defense secretary, James Mattis James Norman MattisChris Wallace to Colbert: US hasn’t seen this level of unrest since 1968 The Hill’s Morning Report – Dems, GOP already headed in different directions on policing reforms Romney challenges Trump with Black Lives Matter march MORE, has criticized Trump’s response to peaceful protestors, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMcEnany defends Trump for asking ‘legitimate’ questions about Buffalo protester The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump’s public standing sags after Floyd protests Trump tweets spark fresh headache for Republicans MORE (Alaska) has stood by Mattis’s statements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

