(INFOWARS) Police in the UK have questioned a white Oxford-educated museum curator after she tweeted details of how to destroy bronze statues with household chemicals, and suggested that the next target for black lives matter protesters should be the statue of ‘racist’ Winston Churchill.

US born Madeline Odent sent out a series of tweets with instructions on how to dissolve bronze statues, asserting that the damage done would be “irreversible” and “practically impossible to stop.”

