NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli on Wednesday announced in a Facebook post that he will be giving up his racing career at the end of the current season after the racing league’s recent decision to ban Confederate flags at its events and properties.

According to CBS Sports, Ciccarelli wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday: “Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over, I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken [people] right to fly what ever flag they love.”

“I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f—— one group to cater to another and I ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!” the post reportedly continued.

Ciccarelli, who has raced part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, appears to have since deleted his Facebook profile.

His post came within hours of NASCAR’s announcement on Wednesday that it would be prohibiting Confederate flags from all company events and properties as protests nationwide following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have reignited efforts to remove Confederate symbols.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in the Wednesday announcement.

“Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special,” it added.

The announcement came shortly after NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace called on the auto-racing league to ban the flags in its stadiums.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

