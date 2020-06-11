https://www.theblaze.com/news/national-guardsmen-deployed-for-dc-riots-reportedly-discover-glass-in-their-pizza

At least two South Carolina National Guardsmen reportedly discovered glass in their pizza while deployed in Washington, D.C.

Last week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) sent about 500 soldiers to Washington, D.C., in response to the protests associated with the death of George Floyd.

What are the details?

Members of the South Carolina National Guard say they found glass in their pizza during their deployment.

At least two soldiers who were staying at the Marriott Marquis Hotel reportedly used Uber Eats to deliver the pizza from a local restaurant. The restaurant remains unnamed at the time of this reporting.

The Charleston Post and Courier reported that the pizza appeared to have shards of glass baked into the dough as well as the cheese.

According to the Military Times, the soldiers were not harmed.

In a statement, Capt. Jessica Donnelly — a spokesperson for the South Carolina National Guard — said that the Guard believes the allegation was an isolated incident.

“The service members are okay,” Donnelly said. “It was a single incident. Their command said the Soldiers were advised to file a report with [the] local police department. From my understanding they chose not to. There is no additional information to report.”

The Charleston Post and Courier also reported that no report had been filed.

“Department of Defense personnel have seen an increase in threats, according to the report, but it went on to state that there have been no specific threats made by protesters against soldiers,” the outlet reported. “The soldiers’ names were not mentioned in the Department of Defense report or named by S.C. National Guard officials.”

Donnelly told the Washingtonian that had the soldiers filed a police report, it would have been through a local precinct in Washington, D.C.

“I do not know what police department they would have called, if they did,” she said. “It would be local to D.C. … Again, the soldiers were advised to file a report. If they chose not to, then there wouldn’t be a report.”

The South Carolina National Guard troops returned from their deployment on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

