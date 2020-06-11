http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/3oYGj4uIBMg/

THE US Navy is set to order the display of the Confederate flag to be banned – as unrest continues in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The news comes just one week after the the Marine Corps issues its directive to do the same.

2

The US Navy will be removing the flagCredit: EPA

2

The Confederate flag will be taken down from displayCredit: AFP

“The Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, has directed his staff to begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines,” spokesman Commander Nate Christensen said in a statement obtained by CBS.

“The order is meant to ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment.”

Last Friday, the Marine Corps issued detailed directives about removing and banning public displays of the Confederate battle flag at its installations.

The issue directed commanders to “identify and remove the display of the Confederate battle flag or its depiction within workplaces, common-access areas and public areas on their installations.”

People have been ripping down statues of Confederate soldiers and calling for flags to be taken down across the United States while protesting racial injustice.

The country has erupted in protests over the death of George Floyd.

The 46-year-old died last month after white cop Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck during an arrest.

