https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/new-undercover-video-suggests-super-rich-lefties-funding-extremists/

A new undercover video from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas reveals who could be funding the extremists across America these days.

It’s no surprise: mega-rich Tom Steyer and George Soros.

See the video (Be aware of abusive and foul language in the recordings):

[embedded content]

TRENDING: Judge rules on lawsuit against Michigan governor’s stay-at-home order

The video reveals details about the organization called RefuseFascism, which uses “Antifa-like” tactics.

“There is no question Antifa is well-organized and well-funded. It’s not just George Soros or Tom Steyer who may have interest in domestic terrorist groups like RefuseFa and Antifa, this video also brings in players in Silicon Valley,” said Project Veritas CEO and founder James O’Keefe.

And politics. One comment in the video reveals a participation from some of those who worked in the Hillary Clinton campaign.

“Project Veritas will continue to investigate Antifa and will update the American public as we gather more evidence on their big money sponsors,” said O’Keefe.

According to the video, Tee Stern, the head of the Atlanta chapter for RefuseFascism said, “We actually did get a grant from them (Soros) around – we started a thing called a national day of appreciation for abortion providers.”

A further comment, from RefuseFascism national organization Andy Zee, “We’re meeting with his (Tom Steyer) main adviser on impeachment. We’ve been talking to his assistant, he first said he was going to meet, he made the announcement…”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

