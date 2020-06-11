http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MZ1JaUfxHjk/

The National Football League has pledged to spend $250 million on social justice causes, according to a report.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that the league is looking to spread the money around over the next ten years to groups and organizations that fight “systemic racism.”

The NFL is expanding its social justice efforts through a 10-year, $250 million fund to combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 11, 2020

The spending amounts to $781,250 per team per year, Pro Football Talk noted.

According to NFL.com, the leagues is also prepared to reach out to Colin Kaepernick to work out where the money will be spent.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the work Colin and other players have led off,” a source inside the league told the site. “That is a key point here. We listened to our players. We needed to listen more, we needed to move faster. We heard them and launched a social justice platform because of what Colin was protesting about. The players have always been an essential piece of this effort and this campaign. It would be awesome to engage Colin on some of the work we are doing. He’s doing real impactful work. Getting him in some way would be amazing for us. There’s a lot of work to do to get to that point. We’re certainly open and willing to do that.”

This new spending is in addition to the $100 million the NFL promised to spend on the same issues back in 2017 after players confronted the league over allowing them to protest against the country during the national anthem.

“The expanded commitment to the league’s existing initiatives, said the person familiar with the program, should make clear that the NFL does not have an end date in sight for how long it will work on social justice causes,” NFL.com reported.

