Nigel Farage lost his show on LBC radio this week after comments he made critical of Black Lives Matter.

The Daily Record reported:

Brexit leader Nigel Farage will leave LBC radio after his comments on the violent Black Lives Matter group. This week he compared those involved in the Black Lives Matter movement to the Taliban and branded those involved in taking down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston as a “violent mob”. He tweeted on Sunday: “A new form of the Taliban was born in the UK today. Unless we get moral leadership quickly our cities won’t be worth living in.” Farage also clashed with Piers Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain when he described Colston, a Conservative MP who was heavily involved in the slave trade, as a “philanthropist”.



Black Lives Matter and their supporters tossed the Edward Colston statue into the River Avon last year.

Nigel Farage labeled Black Lives Matter a Marxist organization that wants to abolish police and dismantle capitalism on GMB this week.

That sounds about right.

Farage was upset after violent leftists and Black Lives Matter protesters tore down statues last weekend and threw them in the river.

Apparently, you are supposed to support this Marxist violence?

Black Lives Matter is a far left Marxist organisation that wants to abolish the police and dismantle capitalism. That won’t change just because 4 other panelists tried to shout down the truth on GMB this morning. pic.twitter.com/f91XCnqvDh — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 9, 2020

This is being directly caused by hatred of the police — encouraged by the campaign to defund and abolish. It is truly shocking. pic.twitter.com/4fL4xVgkmr — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 11, 2020

