http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NPUVXSmEYQw/

The Washington Post on Thursday opened an online interview with Valerie Jarrett about race with a montage of peaceful protests and an appraisal of them in the wake of George Floyd’s death from her former boss, Barack Obama.

“When sometimes I feel despair I just see what’s happening with young people all across the country and the talent, and the voice, the sophistication that they are displaying and it makes me feel optimistic,” Obama said. “It makes me feel … this country is going to get better.”

Crazy video of Jo Ling Kent in what appears to be a war zone but is actually Seattle pic.twitter.com/tanqVCk9nJ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 2, 2020

Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty called the protests sparked after Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police, “peaceful” and made no mention of the widespread violence at many of them.

That violence has taken place in major American cities over the past two weeks where stores were looted and burned, monuments and historic buildings vandalized, and police were driven out of their precincts, some of which were set ablaze or taken over by protesters.

I’m nearly run over by people trying to get to a busted up jewelry store. A costume jewelry store. Joke’s on them. pic.twitter.com/TVFFIG9iZH — Shayna Jacobs (@shaynajacobs) June 2, 2020

Significant smashing begins: Teamsters union HQ and hotel smashed in view of US Capitol Around 500 here violating @MayorBowser curfew after Trump vowed enforcement #WashingtonDCProtest #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/CXruyOHgmP — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 2, 2020

Neighborhood Gristedes, smashed up. Not exactly the Chanel store. pic.twitter.com/RArySiFxrA — Laura Nahmias (@nahmias) June 2, 2020

All its neighboring businesses seemingly got looted and destroyed in #SantaMonica last night. But the #Kobe #mural here may have saved this one. pic.twitter.com/SQk5o0OcWD — Mr. Neal (@MrNealish) June 2, 2020

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

